One person died in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling - head of the MVA

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 33553 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 47851 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 46084 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 108018 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 259681 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231817 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120972 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 109094 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205764 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76539 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)VideoAugust 3, 01:52 AM • 3280 views
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injuredAugust 3, 03:01 AM • 6264 views
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW04:28 AM • 11900 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhoto04:36 AM • 8196 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"07:32 AM • 6254 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 3172 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 33553 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 259681 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 137286 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231817 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Kherson
United States
Mykolaiv
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 47851 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 56161 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 95233 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 111617 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 186732 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
YouTube
Diia (service)
Google Play
Shahed-136

One person died in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling - head of the MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

As a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kostiantynivka, a civilian was killed while in his own home. Residential infrastructure of the city was also damaged.

One person died in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling - head of the MVA

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka, a civilian was killed. A residential building was also damaged, reported the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, the city of Kostiantynivka was again subjected to enemy shelling. The aggressor opened artillery fire, as a result of which residential infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. The person sustained injuries incompatible with life while in their own home," the report says.

The head of the Military Administration also urged people to take care of themselves and evacuate to save their lives.

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Take care of your own safety! Remember: evacuation saves lives!" said Horbunov.

He also noted that for evacuation inquiries, one should contact the following phone numbers:

• 050 567 88 87

• 093 420 18 83

Addition

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and three were injured as a result of a Russian strike. Over the course of the day, Russians launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements.

Throughout the day, the Kherson region suffered shelling, airstrikes, and drone attacks. Two people died, ten were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Konstantinovka