One person died in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling - head of the MVA

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka, a civilian was killed. A residential building was also damaged, reported the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, the city of Kostiantynivka was again subjected to enemy shelling. The aggressor opened artillery fire, as a result of which residential infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. The person sustained injuries incompatible with life while in their own home," the report says.

The head of the Military Administration also urged people to take care of themselves and evacuate to save their lives.

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Take care of your own safety! Remember: evacuation saves lives!" said Horbunov.

He also noted that for evacuation inquiries, one should contact the following phone numbers:

• 050 567 88 87

• 093 420 18 83

Addition

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and three were injured as a result of a Russian strike. Over the course of the day, Russians launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements.

Throughout the day, the Kherson region suffered shelling, airstrikes, and drone attacks. Two people died, ten were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.