The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast has risen to three, with two more bodies found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims in the warehouse building in Kharkiv region has increased to three - the bodies of two more dead were found under the rubble, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
According to rescuers, as of now, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 3 people, and two more people were injured. Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing at the scene.
