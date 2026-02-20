$43.270.03
04:35 PM • 4714 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 11745 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 14986 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 16630 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 19128 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 34811 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13936 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20436 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50398 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83079 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast has risen to three, with two more bodies found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In Malynivka, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble of a warehouse building. The death toll from the Russian attack has risen to three, with two people injured.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast has risen to three, with two more bodies found under the rubble

The number of victims in the warehouse building in Kharkiv region has increased to three - the bodies of two more dead were found under the rubble, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In Malynivka, the bodies of two more dead were found under the rubble of a warehouse building 

- the report says.

According to rescuers, as of now, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 3 people, and two more people were injured. Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing at the scene.

One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region20.02.26, 14:53 • 2362 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine