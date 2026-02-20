The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast has risen to three, with two more bodies found under the rubble

The number of victims in the warehouse building in Kharkiv region has increased to three - the bodies of two more dead were found under the rubble, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In Malynivka, the bodies of two more dead were found under the rubble of a warehouse building - the report says.

According to rescuers, as of now, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 3 people, and two more people were injured. Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing at the scene.

One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region