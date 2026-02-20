One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
12:53 PM • 116 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 1412 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11887 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 3562 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 15245 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 46591 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80257 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 49857 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 83955 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40909 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
43%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IMF prepares new $8.1 billion loan program for Ukraine - ReutersFebruary 20, 03:16 AM • 9152 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 22990 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 25114 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 12749 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 19406 views
Publications
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 4528 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11874 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 49520 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 83948 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 66333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 19669 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 25365 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 23248 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 24290 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 35271 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Russian drone attack on a civilian enterprise in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drones struck the territory of a civilian enterprise – rescuers found a deceased person under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district, one person was killed and two others were injured. The strike hit a warehouse building of one of the civilian enterprises.

The attack caused significant destruction and a fire covering an area of about 3000 square meters. During the debris removal, rescuers recovered body fragments of the deceased person.

Despite the threat of repeated strikes, operational units of the State Emergency Service, sappers, dog handlers, community rescue officers, and volunteer firefighters continue to work at the scene. Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Recall

On February 20, Russian troops attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast with attack drones.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine