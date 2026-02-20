One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drones struck the territory of a civilian enterprise – rescuers found a deceased person under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district, one person was killed and two others were injured. The strike hit a warehouse building of one of the civilian enterprises.

The attack caused significant destruction and a fire covering an area of about 3000 square meters. During the debris removal, rescuers recovered body fragments of the deceased person.

Despite the threat of repeated strikes, operational units of the State Emergency Service, sappers, dog handlers, community rescue officers, and volunteer firefighters continue to work at the scene. Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Recall

On February 20, Russian troops attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast with attack drones.