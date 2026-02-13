Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen

$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
11:25 AM • 23522 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
10:00 AM • 35327 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 30693 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 25769 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM • 36980 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 60102 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41061 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 58403 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36653 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Popular news
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
11:25 AM • 23553 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
10:00 AM • 35358 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Four people were killed and two wounded in Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk. Among the dead are an 8-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brothers.

Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen

The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen to four, with two people injured, said Donetsk OVA head Vadym Filashkin on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

4 people died and 2 were injured - these are the final consequences of the night strikes on Kramatorsk

- Filashkin wrote.

He indicated that yesterday around 9 p.m. the Russians attacked the city with a drone and aerial bombs.

"Among the dead are an 8-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brothers," Filashkin said.

According to him, 3 houses were completely destroyed, and 76 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged to varying degrees.

Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuries

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Kramatorsk