The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen to four, with two people injured, said Donetsk OVA head Vadym Filashkin on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

4 people died and 2 were injured - these are the final consequences of the night strikes on Kramatorsk - Filashkin wrote.

He indicated that yesterday around 9 p.m. the Russians attacked the city with a drone and aerial bombs.

"Among the dead are an 8-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brothers," Filashkin said.

According to him, 3 houses were completely destroyed, and 76 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged to varying degrees.

Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuries