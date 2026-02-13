Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and two wounded in Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk. Among the dead are an 8-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brothers.
The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kramatorsk has risen to four, with two people injured, said Donetsk OVA head Vadym Filashkin on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
4 people died and 2 were injured - these are the final consequences of the night strikes on Kramatorsk
He indicated that yesterday around 9 p.m. the Russians attacked the city with a drone and aerial bombs.
"Among the dead are an 8-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brothers," Filashkin said.
According to him, 3 houses were completely destroyed, and 76 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged to varying degrees.
Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuries13.02.26, 09:05 • 6700 views