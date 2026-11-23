The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the settlement of Dymer in Kyiv region has risen to nine. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, rescuers extracted the body of another person from under the rubble.

The number of people killed in Dymer has risen to nine. Strength to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased person to endure this irreparable loss. The work continues - Tkachenko wrote.

Later, he reported that a 79-year-old woman had been rescued alive from under the rubble.

"She was hospitalized. Doctors are currently providing her with all the necessary assistance," Tkachenko added.

Background

In Kyiv region, Monday, November 23, was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack that took place on November 22. State flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the region, and entertainment events will be restricted.

"I’m David, don’t rush, I’m fine" — details emerge about the rescue of a 7-year-old boy from under the rubble in Dymer