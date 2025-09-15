The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason

$41.280.03
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 498 views
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 6042 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14054 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 38423 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29500 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29563 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34318 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56432 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72471 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105451 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
FAB-250

The bill on cryptocurrency taxation requires serious revision, which will postpone its second reading. The first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, noted that the preparation deadlines are unknown.

The bill on cryptocurrency taxation will not be prepared for the second reading anytime soon, as it requires serious revision. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy.

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for the legalization of virtual assets. The bill 10225-d "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and Certain Other Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Regulation of Virtual Assets in Ukraine" was voted for in the first reading by 246 people's deputies. According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the document provides for profit taxation at a rate of 18+5%, and for the first year, a preferential rate of 5% on fiat withdrawal will apply. Who will regulate the cryptocurrency market is unknown.

According to him, the bill needs serious revision.

I think the second reading (preparation for the second reading – ed.) will take a long time. But how long, no one understands yet

- Zheleznyak noted.

Add

Earlier, fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, told UNN in a comment that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine is beneficial for both the state and businesses. Firstly, it protects users' and investors' rights, attracts capital, and creates new jobs. Secondly, the state will be able to receive additional tens of billions of hryvnias in tax revenues annually — funds that can go to defense, social programs, and reconstruction.

Clear and transparent rules for taxation and simplified declaration of cryptocurrencies, according to her, will stimulate businesses to come out of the shadows and make Ukraine a financial hub of Eastern Europe.

According to the fintech expert, the adoption of the cryptocurrency bill will be a historic step, as the market currently exists without regulation, and the state is losing huge resources. Regulation will ensure transparency, investor protection, and the trust of international partners.

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine03.04.25, 09:00 • 200787 views

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine