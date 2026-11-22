The crew of the Russian dry cargo vessel Sparta II, which caught fire after a drone attack in the Gulf of Finland, was evacuated to another merchant vessel. The sailors abandoned the burning dry cargo vessel in lifeboats and rafts, after which they were picked up by a Russian vessel heading to russia. There were no casualties. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, a fire broke out aboard the Sparta II after a drone strike. Due to the danger, the crew decided to abandon the vessel using lifesaving equipment

All the sailors were successfully evacuated. They were taken aboard a Russian merchant vessel that was near the site of the incident.

What is happening to the damaged vessel

The fire aboard the Sparta II is still being extinguished. Russian and Estonian vessels have been involved in the rescue operation.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, the fire is no longer spreading, but it has not yet been fully extinguished.

Finland confirmed that the Russian vessel Sparta II was hit by Ukrainian drones