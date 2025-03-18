The court softened the preventive measure for the suspect in the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutors will appeal the court's decision to release from custody a minor suspected of severely beating a girl in Bila Tserkva.
Prosecutors will appeal the change of the measure of restraint for the suspect in the beating of a child in Bila Tserkva. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.
Details
Prosecutors will file an appeal against the court's decision to change the measure of restraint for a minor suspected of brutally beating a young girl in Bila Tserkva. The court decided to release him from custody, choosing personal recognizance.
The defense argued the need for such a decision with medical certificates, characteristics from the educational institution and the suspect's repentance. However, the prosecution insists on the need to keep him in custody due to public outcry and the severity of the crime.
The Prosecutor's Office is preparing an appeal, demanding a review of the decision.
Recall
In Bila Tserkva, a minor boy beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance of an apartment building. The incident, which occurred at the end of last year, was filmed on a phone by another participant in the event.
