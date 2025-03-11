In the Kyiv region, a teenager beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance hall
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, a minor boy beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance of an apartment building. The incident, which occurred at the end of last year, was filmed on a phone by another participant in the event.
In Kyiv region, a minor boy beat his peer. Another participant in the incident filmed the beating on a mobile phone, reports UNN citing the police of Kyiv region.
... in one of the entrances of a multi-apartment building in the city of Bila Tserkva, a minor boy beat his peer, while another participant in the incident was filming at that moment
Police established that the incident occurred at the end of last year. Among the participants in the conflict: a 16-year-old victim, the boy who inflicted the blows on the minor, and the girl who was filming on a mobile phone.
Law enforcement registered a report in the unified record of statements and reports of criminal offenses. An investigation is currently underway.
Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated26.02.25, 14:09 • 30232 views