The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

Exclusive
02:19 PM • 7848 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20374 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22475 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22071 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34717 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31770 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28132 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12572 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15007 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16512 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Publications
Exclusives
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia direction
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28132 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19. The bail is set at UAH 69,644,000 in the case of alleged fraud involving clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion.

The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Roman Hrynkevych, suspected in the case of clothing fraud for the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounting to UAH 1 billion, in the form of custody with the right to post bail of UAH 69 million 644 thousand until December 19, UNN reports.

Details

The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19, with the right to post bail of UAH 69 million 644 thousand.

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case involving clothing fraud for the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounting to UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, was declared wanted. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while attempting to leave the country.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.

The investigation has been completed regarding a former Ministry of Defense official accused of official negligence and using forged documents. He is charged with causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state due to the unjustified inclusion of VAT in fuel supply contracts.

