The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Roman Hrynkevych, suspected in the case of clothing fraud for the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounting to UAH 1 billion, in the form of custody with the right to post bail of UAH 69 million 644 thousand until December 19, UNN reports.

Details

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case involving clothing fraud for the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounting to UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, was declared wanted. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while attempting to leave the country.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.

