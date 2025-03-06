Work has been completed at the site of the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, 4 people were killed, 32 were injured, including two children. Most of the injured are in serious and moderate condition.
The consequences of the Russian attack on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih: 4 people died and 32 people were injured. Most of the hospitalized patients are in "serious" and moderate condition.
Reported by UNN citing the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the enemy attack, 4 people died. 32 civilians were injured, including two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.
Additionally
According to the head of Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, two people are receiving outpatient treatment. The rest are hospitalized.
Patients are in "serious" and moderate condition. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror continue in the city.
Recall
Russia struck the hotel with ballistic missiles, where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Britain were staying.
UNN reported that rescuers evacuated 18 people, debris removal and assistance to the injured were ongoing.
As a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, 32 people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old young man.