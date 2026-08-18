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Commander of "Akhmat", on whose orders Sumy was shelled, identified - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3394 views

A former resident of Dnipropetrovsk region who fought for the “DPR” and acquired Russian citizenship has been notified in absentia of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he commanded the “Akhmat” attack UAV company and issued orders to shell civilian infrastructure in Sumy and the region.

Commander of "Akhmat", on whose orders Sumy was shelled, identified - prosecutor's office

The commander of the Akhmat unit, on whose orders civilian infrastructure in Sumy and the region was systematically shelled, has been identified, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"A serviceman in the Russian army—the commander of a strike UAV unit—has been notified in absentia of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, "the 32-year-old former resident of Dnipropetrovsk region, being a citizen of Ukraine, left for the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region after 2014. It is known that the suspect fought as part of the illegal armed formations of the so-called  "DPR," and in 2023 voluntarily acquired Russian citizenship, changing his surname to a new one," the prosecutor's office reported.

"As the commander of the Akhmat strike UAV operators' company, which was stationed in the Kursk region, from December 2025 he issued orders for systematic UAV strikes against civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy and Sumy district. He also created a channel in a messenger to provide informational support for Russia's armed aggression and supported its continuation, including by reporting on the results of the combat use of strike UAVs," the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect, as reported, has been placed on the wanted list.

Torture and robbery are not war, they are looting: Kravchenko announced the exposure of crimes committed by the commander of the Akhmat platoon in Kherson region04.09.25, 19:08 • 3528 views

Julia Shramko

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