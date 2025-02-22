The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held important talks with the head of the Bundeswehr

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The main attention was paid to the current situation at the front, reforming the Armed Forces and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

During the talks, the Ukrainian side outlined the key needs of the army, including weapons, ammunition, and technical equipment. The issues of training of the Ukrainian military were also discussed.

We also considered the maintenance and repair of German military equipment already in use at the front.

Syrsky emphasized the importance of further strengthening the defense partnership between the two countries.