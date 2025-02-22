The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held important talks with the head of the Bundeswehr

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16787 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 73144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44007 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109570 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95758 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111875 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116584 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148499 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115115 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 87331 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 42846 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105026 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 54535 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 73144 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139452 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171956 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132490 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134378 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162873 views
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held important talks with the head of the Bundeswehr

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64995 views

Oleksandr Syrsky met with Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, to discuss military cooperation. The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for weapons and maintenance of German equipment at the front.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The main attention was paid to the current situation at the front, reforming the Armed Forces and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Germany. 

During the talks, the Ukrainian side outlined the key needs of the army, including weapons, ammunition, and technical equipment. The issues of training of the Ukrainian military were also discussed. 

We also considered the maintenance and repair of German military equipment already in use at the front.

Syrsky emphasized the importance of further strengthening the defense partnership between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between Ukraine and Germany

- wrote the Commander-in-Chief.
Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bundeswehrBundeswehr
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising