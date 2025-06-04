The Chinese government has strongly criticized the US statement on the Tiananmen Square massacre

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising as Trump and Xi await a phone call. UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

On Wednesday, China called remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that the world will "never forget" the bloody crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, a deliberate "attack."

The US's false statements maliciously distort historical facts, attack China's political system and path of development, and constitute a serious interference in China's internal affairs. - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing today.

China has filed a complaint with the US.

China expresses its deep dissatisfaction and strongly opposes this. We have lodged a solemn protest with the American side. - emphasized Lin Jian.

Context

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that the Communist Party of China (CPC) brutally suppressed the protests at the time and is actively trying to censor the facts.

He added: "Today, we honor the courage of the Chinese people who died trying to realize their basic freedoms."

Freedom, democracy and self-determination are human principles that the CCP cannot erase. - he also wrote on the online platform X.

Reference

After the death in mid-April 1989 of Communist Party General Secretary Hu Yaobang, who was associated with reforms, a movement against corruption and "for greater participation in public life" rose up in Beijing. The protests lasted for several weeks, the government failed to maintain control and sent troops to suppress the rallies.

On June 4, 1989, hundreds of people were killed in a shooting in the streets around Tiananmen Square early in the morning.

The exact number of victims is still unknown.

Some estimates suggest thousands, perhaps thousands.

Since then, the Communist Party of China has sought to erase any public mention of the repression.

Recall

