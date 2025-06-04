$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4366 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12734 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16550 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19569 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17435 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19954 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29988 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35560 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36661 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89876 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The Chinese government has strongly criticized the US statement on the Tiananmen Square massacre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

China has expressed dissatisfaction with the US statement on the events in Tiananmen Square, calling it a distortion of historical facts and interference in internal affairs. The United States honored the memory of the victims.

The Chinese government has strongly criticized the US statement on the Tiananmen Square massacre

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising as Trump and Xi await a phone call. UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

On Wednesday, China called remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that the world will "never forget" the bloody crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, a deliberate "attack."

The US's false statements maliciously distort historical facts, attack China's political system and path of development, and constitute a serious interference in China's internal affairs.

- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing today. 

China has filed a complaint with the US.

China expresses its deep dissatisfaction and strongly opposes this. We have lodged a solemn protest with the American side.

- emphasized Lin Jian. 

Context

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that the Communist Party of China (CPC) brutally suppressed the protests at the time and is actively trying to censor the facts.

He added: "Today, we honor the courage of the Chinese people who died trying to realize their basic freedoms."

Freedom, democracy and self-determination are human principles that the CCP cannot erase.

- he also wrote on the online platform X.

Reference

After the death in mid-April 1989 of Communist Party General Secretary Hu Yaobang, who was associated with reforms, a movement against corruption and "for greater participation in public life" rose up in Beijing. The protests lasted for several weeks, the government failed to maintain control and sent troops to suppress the rallies. 

On June 4, 1989, hundreds of people were killed in a shooting in the streets around Tiananmen Square early in the morning.

The exact number of victims is still unknown.

Some estimates suggest thousands, perhaps thousands.

Since then, the Communist Party of China has sought to erase any public mention of the repression.

Recall

Taiwan said that China has increased its military pressure in the region in May, deploying dozens of warships and government vessels daily as part of an "extraordinary pressure campaign."

Trump eager to talk to Xi, but Beijing wary after US President's "shows" with Zelenskyy and Ramaphosa - Politico04.06.25, 10:36 • 2198 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
