Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Trump eager to talk to Xi, but Beijing wary after US President's "shows" with Zelenskyy and Ramaphosa - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Trump hopes for a conversation with the Chinese leader to change trade negotiations, although the White House does not expect significant changes. China considers Trump unpredictable.

President Donald Trump believes that a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will help change trade negotiations with the PRC, although the White House does not expect a mandatory "breakthrough" in relations with Beijing.

UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

US President Trump hopes to restart the acute trade negotiations with China. Although Trump is optimistic about the prospects of a "breakthrough" thanks to a personal conversation with Xi Jinping, Washington believes that cardinal changes are unlikely for the time being - even if the call and conversation between the leaders of the US and China are successfully organized.

Comment

The president is obsessed with a phone conversation with Xi," said one person familiar with the trade negotiations, convinced that he will be able to personally resolve the deep differences between the two largest economies in the world on his own with Xi.

The corresponding belief refutes the difficult situation in which the US finds itself, trying to force China to fundamentally reorient its trade relations worth almost 600 billion dollars, writes Politico.

The Trump administration is under "great pressure" due to China blocking critical minerals, crucial components for everything from car manufacturing and electronics to ammunition manufacturing.

- this was reported to the publication on condition of anonymity by a person familiar with the trade negotiations.

I don't think Xi is too interested in exporting any more rare earth elements or magnets to the United States, he has clearly expressed his position

– added the person, although they predicted that there is a “high probability” that Xi will take the call to at least listen to Trump.

A former Trump official close to the White House, who was granted anonymity to frankly discuss the president's strategy, said:

Trump believes that a conversation between principles is a way to break through a lot of this noise and get to the heart of the matter

Will Trump actually be able to call Xi?

External observers remain skeptical about the likelihood of this connection. At the same time, from the very beginning of the president's second term, White House officials have publicly promised that a conversation between the leaders is inevitable.

According to the media, the Chinese government was also impressed by Trump's public performances in the Oval Office, including high-profile meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. And this makes the leadership of the Celestial Empire cautious about diplomacy at the level of leaders.

The PRC considers President Trump unpredictable, which creates risks for President Xi's reputation

- said Rush Doshi, former Deputy Senior Director of the National Security Council for China and Taiwan in the Biden administration.

Addition

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that the leaders are "likely to talk this week," echoing a forecast made by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Sunday. But a White House official, granted anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes talks, said the call has not yet been scheduled.

Let us remind

UNN reported that US President Donald Trump accused China of completely violating the agreement on customs duties, which increases tension in bilateral trade between countries. The US and China previously agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days.

US President Donald Trump said that the European Union treats the US very unfairly and is worse than China.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Xi Jinping
China
United States
