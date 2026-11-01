The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted reports of a threat of an infectious disease epidemic in Kyiv

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that reports about a "threat of an epidemic of cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A in Kyiv" are incorrect and do not reflect the actual situation. The CPD reports, writes UNN.

Details

"As explained by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, assessing potential risks is regular preventive work by specialists, not an epidemic forecast. As of November 1, no outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases have been registered in the capital," the statement said.

The CPD noted that power outages or temporary disruptions in water supply, by themselves, do not automatically mean a deterioration of the epidemiological situation. Specialists continue to conduct ongoing epidemiological surveillance and check the quality of drinking water.

"Epidemiological risks in Kyiv are currently assessed as low: short-term disruptions in water supply caused by the de-energization of pumping stations are quickly resolved, while the quality of drinking water in the city is checked daily in laboratories," the CPD emphasized.