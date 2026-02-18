$43.260.09
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The case of two Russian generals for the destruction of the Oskil reservoir has been sent to court, they are accused of ecocide - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Two Russian generals have been charged with ecocide and violating the laws of war for destroying the dam of the Oskil reservoir. Environmental damage is estimated at over 39.1 billion hryvnias.

The case of two Russian generals for the destruction of the Oskil reservoir has been sent to court, they are accused of ecocide - Kravchenko

The Oskil Reservoir was among the ten largest in Ukraine by area and volume. Russian military forces deliberately destroyed its dam. Prosecutors have identified those involved – an indictment has been sent to court against two Russian generals. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Russian generals destroyed the dam of the Oskil Reservoir. The case has been sent to court. Until recently, the Oskil Reservoir was among the ten largest in Ukraine by area and volume. In the spring of 2022, Russian military forces deliberately destroyed its dam. Prosecutors have identified those involved.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, an indictment has been sent to court against two Russian generals: Oleg Makovetsky, commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District, a native of Kharkiv region, and Oleg Tsokov, commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the same district. They are charged with ecocide (Part 2 of Article 28, Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the 2022 edition).

Activist Edem Bekirov was arrested by her decision: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the "judge" from Crimea received 15 years behind bars09.02.26, 18:10 • 3052 views

Under their orders, the dam was subjected to air strikes from fighter jets – using Kh-59 missiles and FAB-250/500/1500 high-explosive aerial bombs. Evidence was collected directly at the scene. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the fighter jet from which the strikes on the dam were carried out. In September 2022, during their retreat from the Kharkiv region, Russian military forces mined and blew up the dam's sluice structures. The dam was completely destroyed. The reservoir lost up to 70% of its water. Fertile soils were eroded.

- Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the ecosystem of the Siversky Donets River had undergone devastating changes. The flora and fauna were under threat of destruction.

Comprehensive forensic engineering-environmental, engineering-technical, and economic examinations confirmed: this is a socio-technogenic-environmental catastrophe that led to a state-level emergency. Environmental damage – over 39.1 billion hryvnias.

- he added.

According to Kravchenko, the destruction of hydraulic structures is not a military necessity. It is a deliberate attack on civilians and the environment.

The Oskil Reservoir was. Russia did everything to make it disappear. These crimes have specific perpetrators, and they will be held accountable. We continue to work.

- the Prosecutor General summarized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified03.02.26, 17:50 • 4067 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Animals
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
FAB-500
Kharkiv Oblast
FAB-250
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kh-59
Ukraine