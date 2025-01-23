The case of low-quality machine guns: “Spetstechnoexport was ready to fix the malfunctions

After receiving complaints about some of the machine guns that have been arrested in the case of the former head of one of the Defense Ministry's departments, Oleksandr Liev, the supplier company Spetstechnoexport inspected the weapons and asked to transfer them for repair under warranty. This was reported by UNN with reference to a source.

According to the source, representatives of Spetstechnoexport, as the supplier company, arrived at the site after the malfunction of the weapons was recorded to remove them for repair or complete replacement. The company was ready to fulfill its obligations under the contract. A corresponding letter was sent to the Department of Military Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense. The Department, in turn, appealed to the Department of Close Combat and Reconnaissance Weapons of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to have the machine guns transferred from the military unit to Spetstechnoexport for repair.

However, as a result, the weapons were never transferred due to the arrest imposed as part of criminal proceedings, and the supplier was unable to carry out the necessary repairs or replace the weapons.

Context

Back in March 2022, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the supply of machine guns, signed by the then-Director of the Department of Military and Technical Policy. However, the delivery was delayed. In August, six months after the contract was paid for, Oleksandr Liev was appointed acting director of the department and began demanding that the supplier provide the necessary documents and weapons. Only in December, after all the necessary documents had been provided, did he sign the Act of Acceptance and Transfer of 226 machine guns under the state contract. Subsequently, the military began to receive complaints about some of the machine guns.

Experts notethat under the terms of the commercial contract, the Ministry of Defense is protected by law, and in case of defects, the supplier is obliged to repair, replace or refund the money.

However, law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the supply of low-quality machine guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, within the framework of which they were arrested. Subsequently, Oleksandr Liev was suspected in this proceeding. He denies any accusations.

