The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. The ministers submitted their resignation letters in the manner prescribed by law, although the relevant resolutions are not yet available on the Rada's website.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the ministers submitted their applications in the manner prescribed by law.

It should be noted that currently there are no resolutions on the dismissal of the mentioned ministers on the Rada's website.

Addition

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Against the backdrop of the searches, the Verkhovna Rada submitted an application for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. 

Hrynchuk stated that she would not react to the resolution registered in parliament regarding her dismissal, as she does not understand the claims. The minister emphasized that she continues to perform her duties.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk wrote a letter of resignation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine