The Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory

The Cabinet of Ministers has deemed the work of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" unsatisfactory. This is stated in government decree No. 1218-r of November 11, 2025, as reported by UNN.

To recognize the work of the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory - the decree states.

The document comes into force on November 12.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Energoatom's supervisory board after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in consultation with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board for government approval within one week.

The decree states that "the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom", after the formation of its new composition, shall immediately analyze the work of the board, the compliance functions of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom", audit its financial and economic activities, and inform the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies about the results."

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, decided to resign from his position as a member of Energoatom's Supervisory Board after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.