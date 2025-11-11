The Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
07:55 PM • 4100 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17936 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28708 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42503 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29140 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44945 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36593 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22517 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24509 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39466 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24444 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 14141 views
Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing05:24 PM • 3316 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 12795 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42505 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39626 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 44945 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36594 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 91533 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Turkey
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhoto08:35 PM • 888 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24585 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 33524 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 59320 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 134993 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

The Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory, according to the order of November 11, 2025. This decision was made after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector, which led to the early termination of the board's powers.

The Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory

The Cabinet of Ministers has deemed the work of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" unsatisfactory. This is stated in government decree No. 1218-r of November 11, 2025, as reported by UNN.

To recognize the work of the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory 

- the decree states.

The document comes into force on November 12.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Energoatom's supervisory board after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in consultation with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board for government approval within one week.

The decree states that "the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom", after the formation of its new composition, shall immediately analyze the work of the board, the compliance functions of the joint-stock company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom", audit its financial and economic activities, and inform the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies about the results."

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom - Svyrydenko11.11.25, 20:34 • 1356 views

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, decided to resign from his position as a member of Energoatom's Supervisory Board after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office