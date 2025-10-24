The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
05:15 PM • 8218 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 11507 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 14031 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 19270 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 18155 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34210 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24022 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19417 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27580 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71522 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
88%
736mm
Popular news
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 26711 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 38909 views
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMAOctober 24, 11:04 AM • 14320 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 30251 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 29480 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 9108 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34210 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 29509 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 30278 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71522 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 8222 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 12003 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 26741 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 50594 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 33899 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for defenders, which will last until the end of next year. Within the framework of the project, veterans will receive long-term medical care - in hospitals, communities, or at home, with the participation of multidisciplinary teams of doctors, nurses, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The proposal of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the provision of long-term medical care services to certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine until December 31, 2026, has been approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the experimental project has been approved

- Melnychuk reported.

According to him, the purpose of the project is to provide long-term medical care services to certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, taking into account their specific needs, as well as to evaluate the provision of services.

The provision of services taking into account the specific needs of patients will include:

conducting an initial assessment of the patient's functional state using standardized scales to determine the level of dependence on external assistance with subsequent monitoring at least once a week with the appropriate recording of results in medical documentation;

observation and support of the patient, taking into account the patient's health status, existing chronic diseases, patient's medical record data, involvement of other necessary specialists for consultation with an indication of the frequency of their visits;

daily monitoring of the patient's health, control of medication intake, prevention of complications and infectious diseases, effective pain relief, elimination or alleviation of other disease symptoms, care for bedsores;

ensuring hygiene support and balanced nutrition; conducting supportive rehabilitation, psychological, social, and spiritual support;

ensuring continuity and succession of medical care;

supporting the patient's comfort and physiological needs;

providing assistance to close relatives or legal representatives of patients in organizing home care, teaching self-care skills.

Addition

The government submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. In particular, it provides for the implementation of a comprehensive program to support war veterans, which will include scaling up the network of service centers, developing a system of rehabilitation services, providing financial support, and introducing convenient digital services for military personnel and war veterans using the capabilities of the mobile application of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (Diia).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsHealth
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada