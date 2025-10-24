The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for defenders, which will last until the end of next year. Within the framework of the project, veterans will receive long-term medical care - in hospitals, communities, or at home, with the participation of multidisciplinary teams of doctors, nurses, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The proposal of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the provision of long-term medical care services to certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine until December 31, 2026, has been approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the experimental project has been approved - Melnychuk reported.

According to him, the purpose of the project is to provide long-term medical care services to certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, taking into account their specific needs, as well as to evaluate the provision of services.

The provision of services taking into account the specific needs of patients will include:

conducting an initial assessment of the patient's functional state using standardized scales to determine the level of dependence on external assistance with subsequent monitoring at least once a week with the appropriate recording of results in medical documentation;

observation and support of the patient, taking into account the patient's health status, existing chronic diseases, patient's medical record data, involvement of other necessary specialists for consultation with an indication of the frequency of their visits;

daily monitoring of the patient's health, control of medication intake, prevention of complications and infectious diseases, effective pain relief, elimination or alleviation of other disease symptoms, care for bedsores;

ensuring hygiene support and balanced nutrition; conducting supportive rehabilitation, psychological, social, and spiritual support;

ensuring continuity and succession of medical care;

supporting the patient's comfort and physiological needs;

providing assistance to close relatives or legal representatives of patients in organizing home care, teaching self-care skills.

Addition

The government submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. In particular, it provides for the implementation of a comprehensive program to support war veterans, which will include scaling up the network of service centers, developing a system of rehabilitation services, providing financial support, and introducing convenient digital services for military personnel and war veterans using the capabilities of the mobile application of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (Diia).