The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the list of civil servants who must speak English

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of civil service positions of categories B and C, for which candidates are required to speak English.

This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In accordance with the Law “On the Use of English in Ukraine”, the list of civil service positions of categories “B” and “C”, candidates for which are required to speak English, was approved - Melnychuk said.

It is noted that heads of civil service in state bodies will be able to approve lists of civil service positions of categories “B” and “C”, candidates for which are required to speak English, in each specific state body.

Recall

On June 4, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading a bill that grants English the status of one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine.

The document defines the categories of positions for which candidates are required to speak English, and will also provide for English language instruction in preschool education institutions.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to establish lists of positions for which candidates must be proficient in English within six months.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of positions in the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the State Emergency Service that require English language skills fromonwards. Candidates applying for positions in these bodies will also have to speak English.