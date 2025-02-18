The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Government Priority Action Plan for 2025, which consists of 392 tasks. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The Government clearly sets other priorities for its work in 2025. We are approving the Government Priority Action Plan, which contains almost 400 steps in the areas of responsibility of all ministries and agencies. These include our commitments to our partners under the Ukraine Facility program, the IMF cooperation program, and our European integration track. We have identified responsible parties, set deadlines, and approved clear indicators by which we will evaluate the results - Shmyhal said.

AddendumAddendum

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that the plan consists of tasks and measures that specify ways to achieve the goals and priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers:

tasks aimed at solving socially important problems caused by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and the implementation of which is necessary for the restoration of Ukraine during martial law and in the post-war period;

the need to fulfill Ukraine's international legal obligations, which require governmental decision-making, in particular in the area of European integration, including taking into account the report on Ukraine's progress under the EU's 2024 Enlargement Package;

the plan of legislative work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for 2025;

the need to bring membership in the OECD closer, in particular, to join the legal instruments and bodies of the OECD;

achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that the document has 186 pages and 392 tasks for various ministries and departments.

Most of them are European integration or obligations under international documents (IMF or Ukraine Facility).

According to the plan published by Zheleznyak, it is expected:

participation in the preparation and holding of the 25th EU-Ukraine Summit;

ensuring bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission as part of the screening of legislation compliance with EU law;

drafting and submitting to the Cabinet of Ministers a bill to strengthen liability in the area of euro counterfeiting;

drafting and submitting a bill on the military ombudsman to the Cabinet of Ministers;

building the capacity of the National Guard units by providing them with unmanned systems;

ensuring further development of the unified aviation security system;

Ensuring the functioning of the emergency assistance system to the population via a single 112 number throughout Ukraine, its development and modernization, etc.

Recall

The European Commission Board will visit Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.