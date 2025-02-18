The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66083 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109045 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80343 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46086 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115824 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143076 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175472 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33027 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73508 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135798 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164109 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24579 views

The government approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025, which contains 392 tasks for ministries and agencies. The plan includes European integration commitments, cooperation with the IMF, and modernization of public services.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Government Priority Action Plan for 2025, which consists of 392 tasks. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The Government clearly sets other priorities for its work in 2025. We are approving the Government Priority Action Plan, which contains almost 400 steps in the areas of responsibility of all ministries and agencies. These include our commitments to our partners under the Ukraine Facility program, the IMF cooperation program, and our European integration track. We have identified responsible parties, set deadlines, and approved clear indicators by which we will evaluate the results

- Shmyhal said.

AddendumAddendum

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that the plan consists of tasks and measures that specify ways to achieve the goals and priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers:

  • tasks aimed at solving socially important problems caused by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and the implementation of which is necessary for the restoration of Ukraine during martial law and in the post-war period;
  • the need to fulfill Ukraine's international legal obligations, which require governmental decision-making, in particular in the area of European integration, including taking into account the report on Ukraine's progress under the EU's 2024 Enlargement Package;
  • the plan of legislative work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for 2025;
  • the need to bring membership in the OECD closer, in particular, to join the legal instruments and bodies of the OECD;
  • achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that the document has 186 pages and 392 tasks for various ministries and departments.

Most of them are European integration or obligations under international documents (IMF or Ukraine Facility).

According to the plan published by Zheleznyak, it is expected:

participation in the preparation and holding of the 25th EU-Ukraine Summit;

ensuring bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission as part of the screening of legislation compliance with EU law;

drafting and submitting to the Cabinet of Ministers a bill to strengthen liability in the area of euro counterfeiting;

drafting and submitting a bill on the military ombudsman to the Cabinet of Ministers;

building the capacity of the National Guard units by providing them with unmanned systems;

ensuring further development of the unified aviation security system;

Ensuring the functioning of the emergency assistance system to the population via a single 112 number throughout Ukraine, its development and modernization, etc.

Recall

The European Commission Board will visit Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

