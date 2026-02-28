$43.210.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of the program to combat human trafficking until 2030

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The government approved the concept of the state targeted social program to combat human trafficking until 2030. It is adapted to the challenges of Russia's full-scale invasion and post-war recovery.

The government has approved the concept of a state targeted social program to combat human trafficking until 2030. The focus is on protecting human rights. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this document lays the foundation for a new program, adapted to the real challenges caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as to the conditions of post-war recovery.

What the concept entails

  • harmonization of national legislation with international standards;
    • implementation of gender-sensitive and trauma-informed approaches;
      • strengthening the protection of the rights of those affected by human trafficking;
        • prevention and combating human trafficking based on a comprehensive approach.

          Recall

          The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is intensifying its work to combat human trafficking. In 2025, law enforcement agencies registered 162 criminal offenses related to human trafficking (Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

          Prosecutor General's Office and UN intensify fight against cybercrime, human and arms trafficking

          Olga Rozgon

