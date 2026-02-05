Prosecutor General's Office and UN intensify fight against cybercrime, human and arms trafficking

$43.170.02
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 682 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 2476 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 9414 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 19688 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 46059 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 25121 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 24896 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 20802 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14051 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13854 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 29094 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 27754 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 13325 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 19183 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 7272 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 682 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 46059 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 61119 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 91053 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 90997 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 7308 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 13352 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 35455 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20129 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 19690 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Prosecutor General's Office and UN intensify fight against cybercrime, human and arms trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

A meeting was held at the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with a delegation from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Issues of combating organized crime, human trafficking, cybercrime, and illicit arms trafficking were discussed.

Prosecutor General's Office and UN intensify fight against cybercrime, human and arms trafficking

A working meeting was held at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine with a delegation from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Among the main topics were combating organized crime, human trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal arms trafficking. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

First Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, together with representatives of relevant departments, held talks with a delegation led by Harshet Virk. The participants discussed key areas of cooperation in the context of a full-scale war.

Among the main topics were combating organized crime, human trafficking, cybercrime, illegal arms trafficking, as well as investigating crimes related to sexual violence during armed conflict.

Mariia Vdovychenko thanked the UN representatives for their support of Ukrainian prosecutor's offices, particularly for creating a cyber hub at the Prosecutor's Training Center, preparing methodological materials on combating human trafficking, and analyzing judicial practice in cases of this category in recent years.

Emphasis was also placed on implementing a European approach to strategic planning in the fight against serious and organized crime, as well as on new challenges arising from the war – increased risks of human trafficking and the use of digital and financial schemes by criminals.

The parties agreed to continue joint projects, conduct regional training for prosecutors and law enforcement officers, and more actively involve Ukrainian specialists in international events.

Representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in strengthening the law enforcement system and combating modern threats.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office exposed a fraudulent group that defrauded 13 people of almost UAH 1 million by offering fake UN assistance and sales on OLX. The organizer and two accomplices have been notified of suspicion.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine