Prosecutor General's Office and UN intensify fight against cybercrime, human and arms trafficking

A working meeting was held at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine with a delegation from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Among the main topics were combating organized crime, human trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal arms trafficking. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

First Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, together with representatives of relevant departments, held talks with a delegation led by Harshet Virk. The participants discussed key areas of cooperation in the context of a full-scale war.

Among the main topics were combating organized crime, human trafficking, cybercrime, illegal arms trafficking, as well as investigating crimes related to sexual violence during armed conflict.

Mariia Vdovychenko thanked the UN representatives for their support of Ukrainian prosecutor's offices, particularly for creating a cyber hub at the Prosecutor's Training Center, preparing methodological materials on combating human trafficking, and analyzing judicial practice in cases of this category in recent years.

Emphasis was also placed on implementing a European approach to strategic planning in the fight against serious and organized crime, as well as on new challenges arising from the war – increased risks of human trafficking and the use of digital and financial schemes by criminals.

The parties agreed to continue joint projects, conduct regional training for prosecutors and law enforcement officers, and more actively involve Ukrainian specialists in international events.

Representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in strengthening the law enforcement system and combating modern threats.

