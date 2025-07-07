The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 440 million for the development of veteran spaces in 7 communities

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over UAH 440 million for the development of veteran spaces in Zhytomyr region, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Kyiv region, as well as in the Kremenchuk, Lutsk, and Kryvyi Rih communities. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Veteran policy and creating comfortable conditions for returning to civilian life also remain in focus. Veteran spaces, which are being built across the country, play an important role in this process. Today, we are allocating UAH 446 million in subventions to local communities to continue developing such spaces. The funds will be provided to Zhytomyr region, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Kyiv region, as well as the Kremenchuk, Lutsk, and Kryvyi Rih communities. Co-financing with local budgets is 60 to 40 - said Shmyhal.

Addition

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on Telegram that the government has distributed a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project for the development of veteran spaces in the amount of UAH 446 million 151.692 thousand, for seven local budgets.

Recall

The number of Ukrainian defenders, veterans, and combatants among the special contingent and probation clients is gradually increasing in Ukraine. Therefore, a specialized correctional program is being developed for them and those serving sentences.