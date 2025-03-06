The British Defense Minister is heading to the USA: he will ask to restore military aid to Ukraine - Financial Times
The head of the British defense department, John Healey, will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Washington. In Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" that President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine."
UK Defence Minister John Healey will travel to Washington on Wednesday to meet with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth to discuss the "parameters" of the European peace plan for Ukraine. This was reported on the British government's website, informs UNN.
It is noted that during the meeting, the peace plan for Ukraine, which is being worked on by the USA, the UK, France, and European allies, will be discussed.
At the same time, the publication Financial Times, citing its own sources, reports that Healey will try to convince Hegseth that the USA will need to offer military "protection" to European forces if they want to deter further Russian aggression - something that Trump has so far refused to do.
Healey will also urge Americans to restore the suspended military aid to Ukraine to ensure that Zelensky holds the "strongest position" in peace negotiations with Moscow.
The authors also note that in Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" due to the fact that US President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine" than some officials had anticipated.
France, the UK, and Ukraine plan to complete the development of the peace plan in a few days to present it to the USA and establish relations between Washington and Kyiv. The plan includes a short-term ceasefire and security guarantees.
