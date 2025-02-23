ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35978 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 72990 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95725 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111870 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116583 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148485 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115114 views

Advertisement
Advertisement
“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63807 views

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, answered whether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence service, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, commented to UNN on the possibility of massive shelling by Russia on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

"The bombers are loaded," Budanov said, answering a journalist's question.

He did not provide any more specifics.

Previously

GUR representative Andriy Yusov called to take every air alert seriously. Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine.

Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly23.02.25, 13:34 • 62517 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

