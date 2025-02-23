“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, commented to UNN on the possibility of massive shelling by Russia on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

"The bombers are loaded," Budanov said, answering a journalist's question.

He did not provide any more specifics.

Previously

GUR representative Andriy Yusov called to take every air alert seriously. Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine.

Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly