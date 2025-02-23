Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24756 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87260 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111317 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98327 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112175 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116605 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149535 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93611 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50771 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106202 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61989 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 87260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140436 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172921 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 20060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47191 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132914 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134800 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163241 views
Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62518 views

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, calls for every air alert to be taken seriously. Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine.

Massive attacks are not new to Ukraine. Every alarm must be taken seriously. The enemy's actions are being monitored. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, told UNN, commenting on a possible Russian attack on February 24.

Yusov commented on whether there is a risk that there will be a massive Russian attack tomorrow or tonight.

"A massive attack is not new to Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Each alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly. As for the enemy's actions, they are certainly being monitored and all the information is available, and the Security and Defense Forces are preparing," Yusov said.

Addendum

On the eve of the third anniversary of the invasion, Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 kamikaze drones. During the week, the enemy launched about 1,150 drones, more than 1,400 guided bombs and 35 missiles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

