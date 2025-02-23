Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly

Massive attacks are not new to Ukraine. Every alarm must be taken seriously. The enemy's actions are being monitored. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, told UNN, commenting on a possible Russian attack on February 24.

Yusov commented on whether there is a risk that there will be a massive Russian attack tomorrow or tonight.

"A massive attack is not new to Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Each alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly. As for the enemy's actions, they are certainly being monitored and all the information is available, and the Security and Defense Forces are preparing," Yusov said.

On the eve of the third anniversary of the invasion, Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 kamikaze drones. During the week, the enemy launched about 1,150 drones, more than 1,400 guided bombs and 35 missiles.