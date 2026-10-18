The birth of a child will lower the mortgage rate — the government has changed the terms of the eOselya program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced a new model of the state mortgage program "eOselia" for young families. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the program provides for a reduction in the loan interest rate after the birth or adoption of a child.

Under the new terms, the mortgage rate will be:

7% during the first three years;

10% from the fourth through the tenth year;

12% starting from the eleventh year.

For each child born or adopted after the loan is obtained, the rate will be reduced by 2 percentage points, but not below 0.1%. Under this model, borrowers will be able to purchase housing "to grow into." The cost and area of housing under this model may exceed the standard parameters by up to 40%. The difference in cost is covered by the borrowers' own contribution - Koretskyi clarified.

Over 25,000 preferential mortgage loans have already been granted under the "eOselia" program

He added that larger housing can be purchased in new buildings or in buildings commissioned no more than three years ago.

"In addition, the verification of borrowers' financial standing has been improved. This will help prevent abuse, and state support will be received by those who genuinely meet the program's requirements - the head of government noted.

He emphasized that these changes are needed so that young families can immediately choose housing with room for children, pay less on their loan with the arrival of each child and, importantly, plan their future in Ukraine.

Let us recall

The updated "eOselia" program expands the list of recipients of 3% loans to include veterans and families of fallen defenders. The housing area requirements are also changing, and income verification is being simplified.

Changes to the "eOselya" program from July 17: what borrowers need to know