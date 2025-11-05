The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 250 attacks: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

As of the evening of November 5, Ukrainian troops are engaged in fierce battles along almost the entire front line. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 260 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, with the most intense ones in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Russian troops launched 1 missile and 43 air strikes, using 5 missiles and 94 guided bombs, as well as over 2300 kamikaze drones and over 3100 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 93 times. The defense forces are conducting strike and search operations in the Pokrovsk area, involving units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, the National Guard, and the Main Intelligence Directorate. On this section alone, 119 occupiers were eliminated today, 94 of them irrevocably.

The number of battles on the front line has almost doubled: 84 combat engagements in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks, in the Lyman direction – 26, and in the Sloviansk direction – 16. Active battles are also ongoing near Huliaipole, Oleksandrivka, and on the approaches to the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The General Staff reports that Ukrainian units "resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting significant losses on them."

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement