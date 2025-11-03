The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 150 enemy attacks, destroying dozens of occupiers and equipment in a day - General Staff

$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25830 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
03:27 PM • 21160 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 23121 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 21620 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31340 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16614 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15069 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29012 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33574 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25831 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31341 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Netherlands
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
TikTok
The Diplomat

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 150 enemy attacks, destroying dozens of occupiers and equipment in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 151 enemy attacks, with the most intense fighting continuing in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. In the Pokrovsk direction, 57 occupiers and 11 drones were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 150 enemy attacks, destroying dozens of occupiers and equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 150 enemy attacks in various sectors of the front. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. This was stated in the evening report of the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

As of 10:00 PM on November 3, 151 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The enemy launched three missile and 53 air strikes, dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs, and also used over 3,000 kamikaze drones and carried out over 2,800 artillery shellings on the positions of Ukrainian troops and peaceful settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhansky direction, the defenders repelled one attack. In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were six attempts to break through near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Bologivka.

General Staff: a third of all battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active today in Kupyansk direction03.11.25, 16:55 • 2366 views

The hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 57 times during the day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 57 occupiers, 37 of them irrevocably, and also eliminated 11 drones, four vehicles, damaged armored vehicles, artillery systems, and 13 enemy shelters.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, there were 15 attacks, some battles are ongoing. Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka came under air strikes.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region03.11.25, 10:49 • 33574 views

Battles are also ongoing near Petropavlivka, Myrny, Novoselivka, Okhotnyche, and Antonivsky Bridge. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice, but unsuccessfully.

The General Staff emphasized that the situation in other directions remains under control, and Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain03.11.25, 19:31 • 3564 views

Stepan Haftko

