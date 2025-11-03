The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 150 enemy attacks, destroying dozens of occupiers and equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 150 enemy attacks in various sectors of the front. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. This was stated in the evening report of the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

As of 10:00 PM on November 3, 151 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The enemy launched three missile and 53 air strikes, dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs, and also used over 3,000 kamikaze drones and carried out over 2,800 artillery shellings on the positions of Ukrainian troops and peaceful settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhansky direction, the defenders repelled one attack. In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were six attempts to break through near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Bologivka.

General Staff: a third of all battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active today in Kupyansk direction

The hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 57 times during the day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 57 occupiers, 37 of them irrevocably, and also eliminated 11 drones, four vehicles, damaged armored vehicles, artillery systems, and 13 enemy shelters.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, there were 15 attacks, some battles are ongoing. Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka came under air strikes.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region

Battles are also ongoing near Petropavlivka, Myrny, Novoselivka, Okhotnyche, and Antonivsky Bridge. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice, but unsuccessfully.

The General Staff emphasized that the situation in other directions remains under control, and Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain