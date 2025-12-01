The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the capture of Stavky and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 11160 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19685 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 15028 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 25355 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35856 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48769 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41473 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42713 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39421 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
Popular news
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19685 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the capture of Stavky and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted statements by the Russian military leadership regarding the capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Commander of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade Dmytro Rohoziuk emphasized that there are no grounds for such statements, and Ukrainian units are firmly holding their occupied positions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the capture of Stavky and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have refuted the statements of the Russian military leadership about the capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

The command of the 20th Army and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the area of responsibility of the 60th separate mechanized brigade of the Third Army Corps. And this is another information manipulation

- the message says.

The military noted that the enemy uses old tactics: infiltrating individual groups into the area of settlements not controlled by them in order to shoot staged videos with the tricolor, simulate alleged control, and present losses as successes.

Each of these groups is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian units, but the commanders of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation continue to report on fabricated achievements to satisfy the higher command.

The 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with adjacent units, continues to steadfastly hold the occupied lines in Donetsk region. And there are no grounds to announce the "capture" of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka — there are none

- emphasized the brigade commander Dmytro Rohoziuk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also urge to trust only confirmed data. Up-to-date information from the corps' lines is available on the official pages of Ukrainian units.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated - Air Assault Forces29.11.25, 17:37 • 5308 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine