The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the capture of Stavky and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have refuted the statements of the Russian military leadership about the capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

The command of the 20th Army and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the area of responsibility of the 60th separate mechanized brigade of the Third Army Corps. And this is another information manipulation - the message says.

The military noted that the enemy uses old tactics: infiltrating individual groups into the area of settlements not controlled by them in order to shoot staged videos with the tricolor, simulate alleged control, and present losses as successes.

Each of these groups is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian units, but the commanders of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation continue to report on fabricated achievements to satisfy the higher command.

The 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with adjacent units, continues to steadfastly hold the occupied lines in Donetsk region. And there are no grounds to announce the "capture" of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka — there are none - emphasized the brigade commander Dmytro Rohoziuk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also urge to trust only confirmed data. Up-to-date information from the corps' lines is available on the official pages of Ukrainian units.

