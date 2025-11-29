$42.190.00
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 5790 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 8726 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 10407 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 11304 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12970 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13679 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15345 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25510 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35613 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Dense fog in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, complicated the work of Ukrainian units, especially aerial reconnaissance. Despite this, the Defense Forces destroyed 29 occupiers and wounded another 9.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated - Air Assault Forces

The dense fog that hung over Pokrovsk in Donetsk region throughout yesterday significantly complicated the work of Ukrainian units, particularly aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility, as well as the ability to detect and destroy the enemy, but the Defense Forces continue to deter Russian troops. This was reported by 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces continue to deter Russian troops along the entire line of combat engagement in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated. The dense fog that hung over the city throughout yesterday significantly complicated the work of Ukrainian units, particularly aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility, as well as the ability to detect and destroy the enemy.

- the report says.

The corps reported that the enemy is trying to use the deteriorating visibility to build up forces, create shelters in buildings, and prepare conditions for a further offensive. Under unfavorable weather conditions, the enemy has the opportunity to bring more personnel into the city.

Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, despite unfavorable weather conditions, do not stop aerial reconnaissance, adjustment, and fire damage to enemy groups. On November 27-28, Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk destroyed 29 occupiers, and 9 more were wounded. Most of the enemies were eliminated in small arms battles.

- added the corps.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 157 since the beginning of November 29.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast