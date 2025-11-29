Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated - Air Assault Forces

The dense fog that hung over Pokrovsk in Donetsk region throughout yesterday significantly complicated the work of Ukrainian units, particularly aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility, as well as the ability to detect and destroy the enemy, but the Defense Forces continue to deter Russian troops. This was reported by 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.

The Defense Forces continue to deter Russian troops along the entire line of combat engagement in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated. The dense fog that hung over the city throughout yesterday significantly complicated the work of Ukrainian units, particularly aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility, as well as the ability to detect and destroy the enemy. - the report says.

The corps reported that the enemy is trying to use the deteriorating visibility to build up forces, create shelters in buildings, and prepare conditions for a further offensive. Under unfavorable weather conditions, the enemy has the opportunity to bring more personnel into the city.

Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, despite unfavorable weather conditions, do not stop aerial reconnaissance, adjustment, and fire damage to enemy groups. On November 27-28, Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk destroyed 29 occupiers, and 9 more were wounded. Most of the enemies were eliminated in small arms battles. - added the corps.

As reported by UNN, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 157 since the beginning of November 29.