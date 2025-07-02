The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1110 occupiers, two tanks, and 73 UAVs per day

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1110 of their servicemen, 2 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1022090 (+1110) eliminated

tanks ‒ 10985 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22931 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 29794 (+40)

MLRS ‒ 1427 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1191 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 420 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 43013 (+73)

cruise missiles ‒ 3436 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53786 (+90)

special equipment ‒ 3921 (0)

Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of July 1, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported numerous airstrikes and shelling, as well as significant enemy losses in the Pokrovsk direction.

