Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1110 occupiers, two tanks, and 73 UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 483 views

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1110 military personnel, 2 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine. This brought the total enemy personnel losses to over one million.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1110 occupiers, two tanks, and 73 UAVs per day

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1110 of their servicemen, 2 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1022090 (+1110) eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10985 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22931 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29794 (+40)
          • MLRS ‒ 1427 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1191 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 420 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 43013 (+73)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3436 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53786 (+90)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3921 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of July 1, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported numerous airstrikes and shelling, as well as significant enemy losses in the Pokrovsk direction.

                              Russia has lost over 30 Su-34 aircraft during the war in Ukraine - British intelligence01.07.25, 17:14 • 1308 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

