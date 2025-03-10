The Armed Forces of Ukraine increased the effectiveness of drones by 22% - Syrskyi revealed new data
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone strikes in February compared to January. Syrskyi also spoke about the development of unmanned systems and the implementation of new technologies.
Ukrainian drone operators struck and destroyed 22% more Russian targets in February compared to January. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Monday on social media, as reported by UNN.
In February, 22% more enemy targets were hit and destroyed compared to January. Our FPV drones and multirotor bombers are the most effective in inflicting damage on the enemy.
Syrskyi disclosed this information following the traditional monthly working meeting via video conference on the development of unmanned systems.
He listened to reports from the commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the development of capabilities, the results of combat operations of unmanned systems units, as well as the implementation of tasks for the formation and scaling of UAV units.
Syrskyi noted that he considers the reports of the commanders of UAV units on the use and development of unmanned forces and means to be particularly valuable parts of such meetings. According to him, the important experience of "Madyar", "Achilles", and other commanders helps improve work in this area across all Armed Forces.
"I paid special attention to the development of the Application Concept. There is an urgent need to implement a unified standard for the operation of unmanned systems in all units - to improve coordination during the execution of combat tasks," the Commander-in-Chief noted.
"At the same time, the enemy is not standing still. The Russian army is adopting our experience and increasing its own developments in the field of drones. I listened to another intelligence report on the formation of UAV forces in the armed forces of Russia, where a command for UAV forces has been established, rapid response UAV units have been created, and the direction of drones with fiber optic control is being developed," Syrskyi said.
He noted that Ukraine is also increasing the use of drones with fiber optic control.
"However, this component of the UAV forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requires exceptional attention and maximum effort. We simply cannot afford to lag behind the enemy in those areas of technological warfare where we must arm and strengthen ourselves with our own resources. I set tasks for staffing the relevant UAV units. I issued an order to award the best servicemen," Syrskyi wrote.
Ukraine's partners were shown developments of the Ukrainian defense industry - including FPV drones with fiber optics, river drones, drone missiles, and ground robotic platforms.