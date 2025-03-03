The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched the “Drone Line” project for the development of drones
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has launched the “Drone Line” project with a budget of UAH 4.6 billion to create a network of unmanned units. Military and civilians can apply through a special portal to participate in the program.
The Armed Forces have launched a large-scale project called the Drone Line, initiated by the President of Ukraine. The goal is to create a network of units that will receive modern equipment, resources, and specialists. Military personnel and civilian specialists can join the project.
The Drone Line is a scaling up of the most effective solutions in the army. Namely, the creation of a “killzone” of 10-15 km, which makes the enemy's advance impossible without losses, providing infantry with air support and cover
The Ministry of Defense will allocate UAH 4.6 billion in additional funding for the purchase of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles, etc.
The initiative involves the leading UAV units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: “Rarog, K-2, Phoenix, Achilles, and Magyar Birds.
Each recruit will undergo a specialized program: tactical training, training in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and mastering methods of intercepting enemy drones.
UAV operators, engineers, IT specialists, doctors, clerks, and other professionals can join the project.
You can apply for participation on the website droneline.army.gov.ua or via the hotline 0 800 301 314. You can also join through Diia or Army+. After filling out the application form, candidates are selected.
Military personnel can be transferred to a unit, while civilians can be escorted from the TCC to their place of service.
