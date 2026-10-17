The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun attacking Russian ports with British K3 Scout maritime drones, media report

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
01:56 AM • 2476 views
Putin claimed the capture of 6,500 sq km of Ukraine, but the Russian army’s actual gains are 45 times smaller – ISW
01:17 AM • 5686 views
Rosneft's oil refinery, which supplies Moscow with fuel, halted part of its production after a drone attack
12:38 AM • 7460 views
Lukashenko stated that Trump has no right to dictate to Ukraine who should be its president
11:56 PM • 8938 views
"They should not be allowed into Europe at all" — Finland proposes banning tourist visas for Russians
11:16 PM • 10063 views
Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media
10:57 PM • 9710 views
Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ
10:38 PM • 9244 views
Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit
09:38 PM • 10444 views
Ukraine has accumulated record-high gas reserves in six years ahead of winter — Naftogaz
08:55 PM • 10803 views
The EU supports Ukraine but has not found €70 billion for 2027
08:41 PM • 10123 views
G7 countries will allocate €260 million for the restoration of the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
99%
751mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 04:50 PM • 11395 views
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhotoOctober 16, 06:13 PM • 13410 views
Another day with schedules — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on SaturdayOctober 16, 06:22 PM • 5852 views
Musk proposed that Trump slow down Starlink’s operation in Ukraine - mediaOctober 16, 06:52 PM • 9720 views
LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthdayPhoto09:05 PM • 8848 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 38239 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 35236 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 39082 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 10:05 AM • 47989 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 54436 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Lady Gaga
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
Rivne
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhoto02:05 AM • 328 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhoto01:06 AM • 1348 views
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into Scientology12:06 AM • 2452 views
Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees11:05 PM • 3332 views
KFC is dropping Pepsi in favor of Coca-Cola: PepsiCo could lose $500 million a year10:06 PM • 4732 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Heating
Social network

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun attacking Russian ports with British K3 Scout maritime drones, media report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

According to media reports, Ukraine is using K3 Scout drones to strike Russian ports. The scale of their use and the fact that the drones were transferred have not been officially confirmed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun attacking Russian ports with British K3 Scout maritime drones, media report

Ukraine's Defense Forces have begun using British uncrewed K3 Scout boats to strike Russian ports on the Black Sea. In particular, such drones were allegedly used during the attack on the port city of Sochi. Defense Express reports this, citing the British publication The Times, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the transfer to Ukraine of K3 Scout naval drones manufactured by Kraken Technology had not been officially reported. Information about their use prompted active discussion among Russian military bloggers.

The British K3 Scout can cover up to 1,200 km, reach a maximum speed of around 100 km/h, and operate autonomously for up to 30 days. The boat can carry up to 600 kg of payload, including a warhead, guided missiles, or reconnaissance FPV drones.

British naval drones can be air-dropped from aircraft

A distinctive feature of the K3 Scout is its air-drop capability. Earlier, the United Kingdom demonstrated the dropping of such an uncrewed boat from an Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.

The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize Ukraine15.10.26, 15:19 • 73444 views

At the same time, the scale of these drones' use by Ukrainian forces remains unknown. Experts do not rule out the possibility that this currently involves testing British equipment in real combat conditions.

The estimated cost of one K3 Scout under the British contract was approximately $821,000. However, this amount included not only the boats themselves but also associated equipment, operator training, and maintenance.

The joint venture between Rheinmetall and Kraken Technology says it has production capacity for 200 such boats per year, with the possibility of increasing output to 1,000 units if corresponding orders are received.

Norway will build a factory near Ukraine to produce weapons against drones16.10.26, 04:57 • 7190 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
The Times
Rheinmetal
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Great Britain
Ukraine