On July 31, the defense forces neutralized 940 Russian invaders and dozens of pieces of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1054200 (+940) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11068 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23068 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 30944 (+33)

MLRS ‒ 1451 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 49057 (+163)

cruise missiles ‒ 3551 (+3)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 56894 (+72)

special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian statements about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

The SBU documented over 10,000 chemical attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian defenders, using aerosol grenades with poisonous substances. International organizations confirm Russia's systematic use of chemical weapons.

Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ