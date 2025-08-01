$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 36631 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 59506 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 131240 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 74895 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 78726 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71438 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 244720 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 281682 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114247 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98580 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 940 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Over the past day, July 31, the Defense Forces neutralized 940 Russian invaders. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.25 increased by 940 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 940 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day

On July 31, the defense forces neutralized 940 Russian invaders and dozens of pieces of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1054200 (+940) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11068 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23068 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30944 (+33)
          • MLRS ‒ 1451 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 49057 (+163)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3551 (+3)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 56894 (+72)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President Zelenskyy reported on the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian statements about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

                              The SBU documented over 10,000 chemical attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian defenders, using aerosol grenades with poisonous substances. International organizations confirm Russia's systematic use of chemical weapons.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Pokrovsk
                              Security Service of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Chasiv Yar
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy