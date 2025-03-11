The American side is receptive to Ukraine's proposals - Zelensky on negotiations in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
At the meeting with the Americans, Ukraine proposed three main points: silence in the sky, silence at sea, and the release of prisoners. The American side constructively received the Ukrainian proposals.
At the meeting with the US team in Jeddah, Ukraine proposed three main points: silence in the sky, silence at sea, real confidence-building measures regarding the entire situation - primarily the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children, and the American side accepts the Ukrainian proposals, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address, reports UNN.
Our Ukrainian proposal for this meeting with the Americans included three things: silence in the sky – rockets, bombs, and long-range drones, silence at sea, and real confidence-building measures regarding the entire situation, in which diplomacy is ongoing, namely primarily – the release of prisoners – our military and civilians – and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia. The American side understands our arguments, accepts our proposals, and I want to thank President Trump for the constructiveness of our teams' conversation.
Supplement
A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the US took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of simultaneous compliance by the Russian Federation.
The US immediately cancels the pause in intelligence sharing and resumes security assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine and the US agreed to create negotiating groups for peace.
Zelensky and Trump agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.