The American side has already begun work with the Russian side; Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow for three days — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had spoken with representatives of the president of the United States, who had already begun working with the Russian side, noting that Ukraine was ready to observe a ceasefire regime regarding airstrikes against cities involved in the negotiation process. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

We have just spoken with representatives of the president of the United States. They have already begun working with the Russian side today. From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire regime regarding airstrikes against cities involved in the negotiation process. From now until the end of this Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to refrain from strikes on Kyiv - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that he had heard reports from Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi on the situation at the front, the dynamics of threats in Ukraine’s airspace, and our steps and active defensive operations.

On the diplomatic track, our actions must be and will be just as one hundred percent strong and effective. The plan of diplomatic measures for tomorrow in Kyiv, with the participation of the American team, has been approved. We are waiting for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and are ready for a substantive conversation - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered that, starting at midnight today, no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days.