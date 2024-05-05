The Air Force provided details of the downing of an enemy Su-25

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash spoke about the downing of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region, noting that it was shot down by a unit of the Land Forces, UNN reports .

Details

You can see that it was shot down by an Army unit. As you know, the Land Forces also have air defense systems, in particular, of course, we see excellent work, including the work of small and medium-range air defense systems that can effectively deal with various types of air targets, including aircraft. Our soldiers on the front line need man-portable air defense systems that can fight both low-flying targets and drones - Yevlash said.

He noted that KABs mostly drop Su-34s on Ukrainian cities, which are covered by Su-35s.

The Su-35 flies and waits for missiles to be launched from somewhere to hit our air defense launchers. The Su-25 is an attack aircraft that directly performs its tasks on the contact line, firing at the positions of our military with various types of missiles it has - Yevlash added.

Recall

Yesterday, Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.