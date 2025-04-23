The aggressor keeps 24 "Calibers" ready in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

April 22, 06:10 PM

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

April 22, 06:58 PM

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The aggressor keeps 24 "Calibers" ready in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In the Black Sea, there are two Russian ships with 12 "Calibers", the same number in the Mediterranean. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. The terrorist country violates maritime law by turning off identification systems.

The aggressor keeps 24 "Calibers" ready in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

The enemy country is holding missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

There are currently 2 Russian warships in the Black Sea, equipped with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The total number of ammunition they can use simultaneously is estimated at 12 missiles. A similar number of missile weapons is currently recorded in the Mediterranean Sea - 2 of the 3 enemy ships there are also carriers of "Calibers".

At the same time, no enemy combat units have been recorded in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, shipping activity through the Kerch Strait has been observed. 4 vessels passed in the direction of the Black Sea, 3 of which arrived from the Bosphorus. 5 vessels went to the Sea of Azov, also 3 of them passed from the Bosphorus Strait.

Despite the requirements of international maritime law, the aggressor continues to systematically violate the SOLAS Convention of 1974. The occupant's ships often turn off automatic identification systems, which makes them untraceable and poses a threat to both navigational safety and civil navigation.

A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea22.04.25, 06:40 • 5394 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
