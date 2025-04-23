The aggressor keeps 24 "Calibers" ready in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

The enemy country is holding missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

There are currently 2 Russian warships in the Black Sea, equipped with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The total number of ammunition they can use simultaneously is estimated at 12 missiles. A similar number of missile weapons is currently recorded in the Mediterranean Sea - 2 of the 3 enemy ships there are also carriers of "Calibers".

At the same time, no enemy combat units have been recorded in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, shipping activity through the Kerch Strait has been observed. 4 vessels passed in the direction of the Black Sea, 3 of which arrived from the Bosphorus. 5 vessels went to the Sea of Azov, also 3 of them passed from the Bosphorus Strait.

Despite the requirements of international maritime law, the aggressor continues to systematically violate the SOLAS Convention of 1974. The occupant's ships often turn off automatic identification systems, which makes them untraceable and poses a threat to both navigational safety and civil navigation.

A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea