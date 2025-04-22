A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 29311 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 94506 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 51467 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 48795 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 48852 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 32792 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 27259 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 73198 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40242 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53773 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1.1m/s
51%
750 mm
Popular news

ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea

April 21, 07:21 PM • 5824 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - Mayor

April 21, 07:23 PM • 16526 views

121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

April 21, 07:35 PM • 6752 views

Massive drone attack: fires break out in Odesa after a series of explosions

April 21, 08:00 PM • 12132 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

12:32 AM • 24663 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 44833 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 94509 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 39245 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 46941 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 73200 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Kiper

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 21004 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 24718 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 22430 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 56064 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 57846 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship with "Kalibr" missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 missile carriers with 12 missiles.

A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea

Russian troops continue to hold one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There is a risk of a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine from the sea area. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 22.04.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 0 vessels to the Sea of Azov. 

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, Russia officially announced the end of the "Easter truce". With the end of the truce, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continued to conduct the so-called "special military operation".

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack22.04.25, 01:04 • 3130 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
NATO
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$88,157.50
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,497.37
Ethereum
$1,579.19