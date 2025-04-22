A hostile ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board is on duty in the Black Sea

Russian troops continue to hold one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There is a risk of a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine from the sea area. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 22.04.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 0 vessels to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, Russia officially announced the end of the "Easter truce". With the end of the truce, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continued to conduct the so-called "special military operation".

