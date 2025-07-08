Texas flood death toll exceeds 100 7 July 2025

The death toll from devastating floods in Texas has reached 104. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

According to media reports, dozens of people are still considered missing. Water rescue operations are underway along the Guadalupe River, which rose rapidly to the height of a two-story building early Friday morning.

According to local officials, among the missing are ten girls who attended the Camp Mystic summer camp in Kerr County.

Our hearts are broken along with our families who are experiencing this incredible tragedy. We are constantly praying for them. We are in contact with local and state authorities, who are tirelessly allocating significant resources to search for our missing girls. We are deeply grateful for the support from the community, emergency services, and officials at all levels - the camp's statement reads.

Recall

The flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for parts of Kerr County after intense rainfall, with amounts reaching up to 30 cm.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network that he had declared a state of emergency in the county.

According to NBC News, five million people are still under threat from the стихії. Heavy rains and storms with strong downpours continue to affect parts of the already waterlogged region.

