Tesla shares fell by more than 5% amid the announcement of the closure of two divisions of the automaker

Tesla shares fell by 5.5% the day before, while Elon Musk announced hundreds of layoffs, including two senior executives, UNN reports citing Business Insider and Le Courrier.

Tesla shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday amid reports of hundreds of layoffs - writes Business Insider .

It is indicated that the company's CEO Elon Musk has announced the closure of two divisions of the automaker and the layoff of 500 employees. Elon Musk sent an email to the company's executives on Monday evening, in which he said that Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Electric Vehicle Charging, would leave the company. Daniel Ho, director of automotive programs and new product development initiatives, also resigned along with all employees.

According to the latest annual report, Tesla employed about 140,000 people at the end of December. The manufacturer has recently signed agreements with competitors so that their electric vehicles can use Tesla's network of superchargers (more powerful ones), which are much more advanced than their own.

On April 23, the company announced that its net profit in the first quarter fell by 55% amid increased competition and a weak market.

