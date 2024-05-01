Tesla shares fell by more than 5% amid the announcement of the closure of two divisions of the automaker

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100999 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111324 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153959 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157627 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253916 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42454 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24719 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29809 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35841 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227804 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239292 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225915 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100999 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71207 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77775 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113590 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114455 views
Tesla shares fell by more than 5% amid the announcement of the closure of two divisions of the automaker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22419 views

Tesla shares fell by 5.5% amid the announcement of hundreds of layoffs, including the closure of two divisions and the departure of two senior executives.

Tesla shares fell by 5.5% the day before, while Elon Musk announced hundreds of layoffs, including two senior executives, UNN reports citing Business Insider and Le Courrier.

Details

Tesla shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday amid reports of hundreds of layoffs

 - writes Business Insider . 

It is indicated that the company's CEO Elon Musk has announced the closure of two divisions of the automaker and the layoff of 500 employees. Elon Musk sent an email to the company's executives on Monday evening, in which he said that Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Electric Vehicle Charging, would leave the company. Daniel Ho, director of automotive programs and new product development initiatives, also resigned along with all employees.

Image

For reference

According to the latest annual report, Tesla employed about 140,000 people at the end of December. The manufacturer has recently signed agreements with competitors so that their electric vehicles can use Tesla's network of superchargers (more powerful ones), which are much more advanced than their own.

On April 23, the company announced that its net profit in the first quarter fell by 55% amid increased competition and a weak market.

Recall

Elon Musk's short visit to China immediately paid dividends: Tesla has overcome two key obstacles to the introduction of its driver assistance system in the world's largest automotive market.

SpaceX has launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9 rocket, the 29th targeted launch of Starlink satellites in 2024.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina

