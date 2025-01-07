One russian ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles is currently in the Black Sea, but there are no missiles on board. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are no russian ships in the Sea of Azov, while there are seven enemy vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers capable of firing a total of 22 missiles.

Over the past day, five ships crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea and continued their journey toward the Bosphorus. At the same time, pro-russian vessels brought seven ships to the Sea of Azov, two of which were heading from the Bosphorus.

At the same time, the terrorist country continues to ignore international norms, in particular the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, by disabling automatic identification systems for its ships.

