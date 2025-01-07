Terrorist country keeps ships with 22 Kalibr in the Mediterranean - what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149102 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128358 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135909 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104495 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131591 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130460 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42480 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100562 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192515 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181704 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130450 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134777 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151942 views
Terrorist country keeps ships with 22 Kalibr in the Mediterranean - what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27926 views

There is one russian ship without Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

One russian ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles is currently in the Black Sea, but there are no missiles on board. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are no russian ships in the Sea of Azov, while there are seven enemy vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers capable of firing a total of 22 missiles. 

Over the past day, five ships crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea and continued their journey toward the Bosphorus. At the same time, pro-russian vessels brought seven ships to the Sea of Azov, two of which were heading from the Bosphorus. 

At the same time, the terrorist country continues to ignore international norms, in particular the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, by disabling automatic identification systems for its ships.

The Ukrainian Navy “regrets” the cancellation of the Russian parade in the Black Sea: the reason was given30.07.24, 11:11 • 108728 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising