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Terrorist attack near a police station in Pakistan claims 16 lives - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

In Kohat, a suicide attacker rammed a car into a police station, after which the attackers opened fire. 16 people were killed.

Terrorist attack near a police station in Pakistan claims 16 lives - Reuters

On Friday, September 18, a terrorist attack occurred in northwestern Pakistan, killing 16 people. Reuters reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the city of Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: a vehicle driven by a terrorist crashed into the outer wall of a police station, while armed men accompanying him opened fire.

The explosion occurred near a mosque where police officers, their family members and other civilians were performing Friday prayers, according to a police statement.

The statement also said that an exchange of fire between the police and the attackers was still ongoing, and that one of the attackers, who was wearing an explosive vest, had been killed.

Additionally

In recent months, militant activity has sharply increased in Pakistan’s border regions, with attacks targeting primarily the military and police.

Official Islamabad claims that militants are using safe havens in Afghanistan to prepare and plan attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan’s Taliban government denied these accusations and said that the hostilities are an internal problem of Pakistan.

Previously

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Pakistani city of Karachi, a militant in a vehicle packed with explosives crashed into the headquarters of the paramilitary force "Pakistan Rangers," after which a firefight broke out with security forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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