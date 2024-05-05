Terekhov: At least 5 people injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
At least 5 people were wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of Kharkiv.
Occupants attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv: it is reported that the central part of the city, a residential area, is under attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.
The strike hit the central part of the city, in the area of residential buildings. The number of wounded is increasing. There are currently five of them
The mayor of Kharkiv later clarified that also refers to a hit to a private house, where two victims were found.
Recall
UNN reported that on Easter , Russians attacked Kharkiv. At least two people were injured in the attack.