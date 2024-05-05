Terekhov: At least 5 people injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv

Occupants attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv: it is reported that the central part of the city, a residential area, is under attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The strike hit the central part of the city, in the area of residential buildings. The number of wounded is increasing. There are currently five of them - Terekhov said.

The mayor of Kharkiv later clarified that also refers to a hit to a private house, where two victims were found.

