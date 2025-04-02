Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S
Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U.S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
Against the background of growing tensions in US-Canadian relations, some Canadian citizens who own homes in the US are selling them. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.
We are talking about those people who are called "snowbirds" in English. This word literally translates as "bullfinches", and in a figurative sense it is the name of people who migrate to warm regions during the winter.
Among Canadians, the states of Florida, Arizona and California are the most popular. According to media reports received from realtors, the number of Canadian citizens among foreign real estate buyers in the United States is 11% over the past decade.
Meanwhile, insurance costs for Canadian citizens have risen sharply – Canadians are also concerned about the decision of the Donald Trump administration to register with immigration authorities within 30 days.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a response to tariffs from the United States. He called President Donald Trump's actions a "direct attack".